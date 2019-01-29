Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 1, 2019
GDC partners with Indie Giving to support local San Francisco homeless charities

February 1, 2019 | By Staff
As we prepare for the 2019 Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month, organizers are excited to once again partner with the Indie Giving charity to donate 30 GDC Indie Games Summit tickets to the 2019 Indie Giving initiative, with the proceeds and volunteering time going to local San Francisco homeless charities.

The goal of this longstanding partnership with Indie Giving is to give back to people in need -- and give indie game makers who are generous with their time an opportunity to attend GDC with a relevant pass.

Once again, GDC organizers have reserved 30 of the popular & limited Indie Games Summit passes (which always sell out quickly) for purchase through the Indie Giving package program. When donating to receive these $399 Indie Giving packages, you must also agree to give back to the local community by volunteering to participate in an onsite project before GDC 2019.

Here's how it works: Everyone who signs up for the Indie Giving package will meet ahead of GDC 2019 to pitch in together on a humanitarian service project in the Bay Area. This year, you'll be volunteering with a local San Francisco charity that deals with homelessness, and all of the profits from these ticket sales will go to homeless & inequality-focused charities in the area.

Those who participate after purchasing an Indie Giving Package get transportation and lunch on the volunteering day, and other perks to come. 

Indie Giving package buyers will also get a pass to attend the Independent Games Summit March 18th and 19th at GDC 2019 - making this charitable program a great way to can get this very in-demand pass and give back to the community!

With that in mind, GDC would like to thank Indie Giving sponsors FGL and Enhance for putting together this worthy program. To participate, head over to the Indie Giving website now -- supplies are limited! 

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSSGamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa.

