Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Cloud gaming isn't an immediate threat to consoles, says Sony CFO

Cloud gaming isn't an immediate threat to consoles, says Sony CFO

February 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
February 1, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Hiroki Totoki, current CFO of Sony, says cloud gaming could pose a threat to traditional physical consoles like the PlayStation down the line, but he doesn’t believe it’ll do so in the near future. 

That’s according to comments from Sony’s latest quarterly conference call translated by Twinfinite in which Totoki addresses the risks and opportunities facing PlayStation in the next five years.

According to those translations, cloud gaming rendering physical consoles obsolete is an extreme example of a potential threat, but Totoki says it’ll be much longer than five years before that is the case.

As for risks in the more immediate future, Totoki says that the rise of cross-platform free-to-play games could be considered a possible threat, though he notes that relationships with third-party partners will help Sony mitigate any negative effects from either risk factor.

His comments come just as the PlayStation 4 surpasses 91.6 million sold, a milestone hit around 5 years into the PlayStation 4’s lifetime. However momentum for the current generation of consoles is slowing down, as noted in Sony’s latest financial reports, and the company is hoping that network service and add-on content sales will help mitigate that potential “volatility” in its hardware business going forward.

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.31.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[01.31.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.31.19]
Lead Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[01.31.19]
Sr. Character Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What drives retention?: A look at the mechanics that keep players playing
Blog: How are the Steam algorithm changes affecting indies?
Sumo Digital acquires work-for-hire studio Red Kite
Behind the AI of Horizon Zero Dawn - part 1


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image