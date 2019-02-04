Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 4, 2019
February 4, 2019
February 4, 2019
Humble's latest book bundle aims to help devs in the early days of their careers

February 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Indie

Humble Bundle has launched Break into the Game Industry by CRC Press, a bundle of game developer-focused books that aim to assist game developers in the early days of their trade.

The bundle itself is the product of a partnership between Humble and the publisher CRC Press and offers up 18 digital books across three different price tiers, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a charitable cause. 

All of the offerings cover a range of disciplines, ranging from design and programming to UX, marketing, and more. The basic $1 level comes with five books on topics like character and environmental design while the $8 and $15 tiers add 6 and 7 books each to expand on art, writing, and more. A full list of the titles up for grabs can be found on Humble’s website, all of which are up for grabs from now until February 18.

As with past Humble Bundles, purchasers have the option of giving any or all of their payment to benefit charity. This time around that charitable benefactor is the Girls Makes Games scholarship fund, which aims to provide financial assistance to girls interested GMG that might not otherwise be able to attend the program’s camps or workshops.

Gamasutra and CRC Press are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

