Weekly Jobs Roundup: Deep Silver Volition, Giant Squid, and more are hiring now!

Location: Tacoma Washington or Golden, Colorado

IllFonic is seeking an experienced Lead Animator to join our team on our next great title for PC and consoles. This job requires an adept animator with an extensive history animating different types of characters, through both key frame and motion capture. As Lead Animator, you will work with Art and Creative directors to lead the animation team through the various stages of the game’s design. Applicants must have good communication skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work collaboratively with multiple tasks in a collaborative development environment.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Giant Squid is looking for a multi-talented programmer/designer hybrid to help drive the creation of core gameplay features for our highly anticipated next game The Pathless. As our gameplay programmer, we will depend on your natural sense for game theory and your ability to apply advanced mathematics, physics, and code to make your designs a reality. This role will involve brainstorming gameplay ideas with the team and then prototyping variations in engine.

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is looking for a Lead Engineer for our game series based on The Walking Dead. You will be working with team members that helped make AAA game titles such as Call of Duty, The Evil Within, XCOM 2, Gears of War 4, . You will enjoy a dynamic, collaborative, and supportive team environment where we actively encourage creative exploration and skills development.

Location: Waltham, Massachusetts

Boston Dynamics is a leading developer of advanced robots such as Spot and Atlas. We’re looking for Software Engineers to transition our robots out of the lab and into the real world. Don’t let a lack of robotics background stop you from applying - we’ve found that game development experience translates well to robotics and have a number of product needs outside of core robotics controls. You’ll have the opportunity to write, debug, and refine software in an exciting hands-on environment. You’ll work with world-class experts in a wide variety of disciplines, such as mechanical engineers, user experience designers, and electrical technicians. You’ll be able to see tangible results with robots walking, jumping, and manipulate across the lab in real time. In addition, you will help define and build the infrastructure to support our growing fleet of robots.

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Deep Silver Volition is seeking an experienced UI Artist to help own and drive the style of our interface as we start our next exciting project. Using compelling motion graphics, 2D, and 3D designs you will work with our UI team to create innovative interfaces. We’re looking for someone passionate about UI and player experience.