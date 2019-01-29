Video: Swery's guide to lovable game design

Love it or hate it, you'd have a hard time arguing Access Games' open-world survival horror game Deadly Premonition hasn't inspired a lot of strong feelings in the years since its 2010 debut.

Much of that is due to the influence of the game's director, Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, who's since left Access and gone on to help create similarly impactful games like D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die and The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories.

Way back at GDC 2011, Swery took the stage when Deadly Premonition fever was at its peak to talk through his game design process, laying out seven concrete steps you can take when trying to create appealing characters and narratives.

It's the kind of talk you go to GDC for, one of those rare opportunities to catch an interesting game maker earnestly explaining their creative process, and now you can watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

