February 1, 2019
Video: Swery's guide to lovable game design

February 1, 2019 | By Staff
Love it or hate it, you'd have a hard time arguing Access Games' open-world survival horror game Deadly Premonition hasn't inspired a lot of strong feelings in the years since its 2010 debut.

Much of that is due to the influence of the game's director, Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, who's since left Access and gone on to help create similarly impactful games like D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die and The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories.

Way back at GDC 2011, Swery took the stage when Deadly Premonition fever was at its peak to talk through his game design process, laying out seven concrete steps you can take when trying to create appealing characters and narratives.

It's the kind of talk you go to GDC for, one of those rare opportunities to catch an interesting game maker earnestly explaining their creative process, and now you can watch it completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

