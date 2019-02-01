Watch the Mages of Mystralia devs explain their custom spell system

This week, Mages of Mystralia landed on the Nintendo Switch, two years after Borealys Games released its custom spellmaking title on PC and consoles. To mark the occasion, a few of the developers behind Mages of Mystralia were willing to jump on the GDC Twitch channel to share some insight on developing and marketing their game.

If you'd previously read developer Patric Mondou's breakdown on game's spellcrafting logic on Gamasutra, you'll want to check out his followup discussion about the games' technical art, which you can see in the video above! If you're running an indie studio yourself, you may also appreciate Louis-Felix Cauchon's stories about how the team was able to fund and market Mages of Mystralia.

