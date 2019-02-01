Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Peter Moore quit video games, but the Liverpool FC chief still fears Fortnite

Peter Moore quit video games, but the Liverpool FC chief still fears Fortnite

February 1, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
February 1, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Business/Marketing

Game industry veteran Peter Moore left the business behind when he left Electronic Arts in 2017 to become CEO of the Liverpool Football Club, and now he's afraid it's coming after him.

"I’m concerned as a CEO of a football club that relies on the next generation of fans coming through," Moore recently told Arabian Business magazine. "There’s so much pressure on time now and only 24 hours in a day, [and] there are only so many hours to play Fortnite."

It's interesting to see that even in the world of one of the world's biggest international sports, video games (especially free-to-play juggernauts like Fortnite) offer sizable competition for young people's time and money.

The interview also reveals Moore is applying a lot of what he learned in the game industry to his work of selling football (including tickets, broadcasts, and merch) to the next generation of paying fans.

“That’s something I learned in video games. I can push you all kinds of stuff on particular players, but if you’re only interested in [striker] Mohamed Salah, and I don’t know that, my outreach is wasted,” Moore said. “You might like [midfielder] Gini Wijnaldum. The more we learn about you, the more we can push Gini Wijnaldum stuff that you’ll click or engage. The key is that I need to know who you are.”

The rest of his comments make for interesting reading over on the Arabian Business website.

 

Related Jobs

Curriculum Associates
Curriculum Associates — San Francisco, California, United States
[02.01.19]
Senior Software Engineer - Learning Games (Unity)
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.01.19]
Level Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[02.01.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics — Waltham, Massachusetts, United States
[02.01.19]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What drives retention?: A look at the mechanics that keep players playing
Blog: How are the Steam algorithm changes affecting indies?
Sumo Digital acquires work-for-hire studio Red Kite
Behind the AI of Horizon Zero Dawn - part 1


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image