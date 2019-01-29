Learn texture supercompression tricks from a Call of Duty vet at GDC 2019

Physical media space and network bandwidth are precious resources, so if you're coming to the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month you might want to check out a smart talk from one of the technical wizards behind Call of Duty that's all about smaller filesizes through texture supercompression.

As part of GDC 2019's Programming track of talks, Activision Central Technology technical director Angelo Pesce will present "Texture Supercompression in 'Call of Duty' and Beyond," a primer aimed at teaching you the basics of texture supercompression, the design tradeoffs, and the open problems.

Pesce's goal is to inspire you to go back to your own projects and start experimenting with your BCT blocks to reduce texture asset size. Practical techniques and suggestions will be provided, allowing anyone to start writing small supercompression experiments on their own!

Further details on these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. GDC 2019 takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

