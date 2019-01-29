Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 4, 2019
Voting is now open for the 2019 IGF and Game Developers Choice Audience Awards!

February 4, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, GDC

Today's the day: Game Developers Conference organizers are please to announce that online voting for the Audience Awards for both the 2019 Game Developers Choice Awards and the Independent Games Festival Awards is now open through next Monday, February 11 at 11:59pm PT!

These are notable awards, so please help spread the word! Public votes will help determine the winners, which will be announced live during the ceremonies on Wednesday, March 20th, as part of the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

As in years past, the ceremonies are available to attend for all GDC 2019 pass-holders and will be livestreamed on the official GDC Twitch channel at 6:30 PM PT beginning with the IGF Awards, followed by the GDCAs.

Anyone who would like to vote for the GDCA and IGF Audience Awards can cast their votes using the links below. Voters will need to select the finalist/game they are voting for, along with a valid email address.

The Game Developers Choice Awards are the leading peer-based video game awards show celebrating the industry’s top games and developers. The IGF Awards honor the most innovative and exemplary projects in indie game development.

Each year, both award ceremonies recognize the creativity, artistry and technical genius of the finest developers and games. It's always quite a show, so make time to check both out (in person or live on stream) when GDC returns to San Francisco next month!

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.â€‹

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

