Monster Hunter helps Capcom to record third quarter profits

February 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The Monster Hunter series continues to be a driving force for Capcom, which just achieved its highest ever profit levels for the end of a third quarter.

According to Capcom's financials for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, net sales increased by 28.3 percent year-on-year to 61.3 billion yen ($556.9 million), while profits rose by 106.8 percent to 9.2 billion yen ($83.6 million) over the same period. 

Digging into the company's digital contents division, which houses its video game operations, net sales jumped by 55.2 percent year-on-year to 47.9 billion yen ($435.2 million), while operating income increased by 144.3 percent to 15.3 billion yen ($139 million). 

The Japanese outfit has attributed its continued momentum to the "phenomenal" success of the Monster Hunter franchise, with the latest release Monster Hunter: World maintaining its popularity on consoles and finding a new audience on PC to cross 11 million units in lifetime sales. 

"Monster Hunter: World (for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) was a phenomenal success in the previous fiscal year, and continued to maintain popularity through the expansion of its user base, while the strong performance of the Steam version for PC boosted profits," wrote the company.

"Further, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (for Nintendo Switch), which was released in markets outside of Japan, enjoyed robust sales owing to its consistent popularity."

Capcom also talked up the sales performance of Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Onimusha, and Mega Man X Legacy Collection, and reported an increase in high-margin catalog titles. 

Looking ahead, the company hasn't revised its full-year forecast, and still expects to see net sales and profits hit 96 billion yen ($865.2 million) and 12 billion yen ($108.2 million) when the fiscal year ends on March 31, 2019.

