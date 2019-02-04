Wargroove breaks even after three days on sale

Newsbrief: The Advance Wars-inspired strategy effort Wargroove has broken even in just three days.

Developer and publisher Chucklefish broke the news in a blog post, revealing it has already covered the cost of development.

Wargroove launched for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows, and Nintendo Switch on February 1, and was generally well-received by critics.

Chucklefish didn't reveal any exact sales numbers, although the team promised players they're throwing themselves into improving the game further.