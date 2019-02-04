Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sledgehammer co-founder Michael Condrey to build and lead new 2K studio

Sledgehammer co-founder Michael Condrey to build and lead new 2K studio

February 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey will lead a new 2K development studio based in Silicon Valley. 

2K parent company Take-Two interactive broke the news in a press release, revealing the former Visceral Games COO has joined the company as president of the as yet unnamed game studio. 

Condrey left Sledgehammer last February alongside fellow co-founder Glen Schofield to take up an internal role at Activision, though he's now left the company entirely.

He brings over 20 years of experience to 2K, having overseen the development and progression of the Call of Duty franchise while at Sledgehammer, and also leading the creation of acclaimed horror shooter Dead Space during his time at Visceral. 

His first task will be to form a new team before leading development on an unannounced project, and Condrey said he jumped at the "rare and special" opportunity to build a new studio from the ground up. 

"Great games come from the passion of a team driven by the pursuit of quality and the empowerment of an independent studio model," he commented. 

The Silicon Valley studio will join a roster of 2K development teams that includes Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, and Cat Daddy Games.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes - US Office
Digital Extremes - US Office — Irvine, California, United States
[02.04.19]
PR Manager (Media Relations)
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.04.19]
Game Designer
Housemarque
Housemarque — Helsinki, Finland
[02.04.19]
Lead Designer
Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Seattle, Washington, United States
[02.03.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the mashed-up roguelike charm of Twinfold
Wargroove breaks-even after three days on sale
Monster Hunter helps Capcom to record third quarter profits
What drives retention?: A look at the mechanics that keep players playing


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image