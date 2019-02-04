Sledgehammer co-founder Michael Condrey to build and lead new 2K studio

Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey will lead a new 2K development studio based in Silicon Valley.

2K parent company Take-Two interactive broke the news in a press release, revealing the former Visceral Games COO has joined the company as president of the as yet unnamed game studio.

Condrey left Sledgehammer last February alongside fellow co-founder Glen Schofield to take up an internal role at Activision, though he's now left the company entirely.

He brings over 20 years of experience to 2K, having overseen the development and progression of the Call of Duty franchise while at Sledgehammer, and also leading the creation of acclaimed horror shooter Dead Space during his time at Visceral.

His first task will be to form a new team before leading development on an unannounced project, and Condrey said he jumped at the "rare and special" opportunity to build a new studio from the ground up.

"Great games come from the passion of a team driven by the pursuit of quality and the empowerment of an independent studio model," he commented.

The Silicon Valley studio will join a roster of 2K development teams that includes Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, and Cat Daddy Games.