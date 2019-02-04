Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony's stock had its biggest decline in 3 years as PlayStation profits slow

Sony's stock had its biggest decline in 3 years as PlayStation profits slow

February 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
February 4, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony’s stock price decreased by 8.1 percent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange today, a single business day after the company released its third-quarter earnings report and charted slowing gains in its video games business. That decrease marks the largest fall in price Sony’s stock has seen since September 2015.

As Bloomberg points out, there are other factors that likely contributed to the declining share price (like Sony’s struggling Xperia smartphone business), but that slowing momentum in the company’s PlayStation arm has analysts apprehensive of the company’s near future.

Sony’s latest financial report clocked operating income in its games business at 73.1 billion yen (~$665.4 million) for the three month period ending December 31, 2018, a 14 percent decrease from last year’s holiday quarter. The quarter saw a strong showing from software sales, something that helped offset slowing sales of PlayStation 4 hardware. But, coming off a year with a strong software lineup, 2019 doesn’t have nearly as many heavy-hitters planned for release that could help compensate for those declining hardware sales. 

Analysts cited by Bloomberg note that they're keeping a watchful eye on Sony as they assess any risk that might come along with a slowing games business, while some are anticipating the launch of the next PlayStation console during the next fiscal year and any costs that might come with that endeavor. 

Related Jobs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[02.04.19]
Lecturer, Senior Lecturer or Professor of Practice in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences
Digital Extremes - US Office
Digital Extremes - US Office — Irvine, California, United States
[02.04.19]
PR Manager (Media Relations)
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[02.04.19]
Game Designer
Housemarque
Housemarque — Helsinki, Finland
[02.04.19]
Lead Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the mashed-up roguelike charm of Twinfold
Road to the IGF: Gossamer Games' Sole
Humble's latest book bundle aims to help devs in the early days of their careers
Achievements and support are opt-in features on the Epic Games Store


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image