Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Attend GDC for a behind-the-scenes look at the Classic Tetris World Championship!

Attend GDC for a behind-the-scenes look at the Classic Tetris World Championship!

February 5, 2019 | By Staff
February 5, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Ask any game maker what the greatest game of all time is and there's a decent chance they'll say Tetris.

Ask anyone how you organize an exciting, authentic competitive event around Tetris and you'll probably get some blank stares -- unless you're at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, where you'll probably get a lot of strong opinions and some suggestions to go see the Classic Tetris World Championship talk.

Specifically, you'll want to check out "'Tetris' World Championship: Building Explosive Esports on 8-bit Nintendo" a GDC 2019 Business & Marketing track talk all about the genesis and inner workings of the Classic Tetris World Championship, which has grown since its 2010 debut to become one of the biggest modern Tetris events.

Presented by veteran consultant and eSports commentator Chris Tang (currently a senior game designer at Hitsparks Games), this session explores how the CTWC format makes the most of odd things like NES Tetris' quirky killscreens, OCR technology, a passionate community low in toxicity and high in intellect, attachment to growing gaming events, explosive memes, and having an amazing role model for a champion.

This is a great opportunity to learn how the positive esports culture around the CTWC was cultivated, and how it reflects back to strengthen the value of both the event and the modern community of Tetris fans. It's a feel-good story with useful takeaways for any esports dev, so don't miss it!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Lucid Ones
Lucid Ones — Shanghai, China
[02.05.19]
LEVEL DESIGNER
Lucid Ones
Lucid Ones — Shanghai, China
[02.05.19]
TECHNICAL ARTIST
Lucid Ones
Lucid Ones — Shanghai, China
[02.05.19]
SENIOR PROGRAMMER
IllFonic
IllFonic — Tacoma, Washington, United States
[02.05.19]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Keeping the spirit of Lionhead alive in the gorgeous 2D world of Kynseed
Behind the mashed-up roguelike charm of Twinfold
Road to the IGF: Gossamer Games' Sole
Humble's latest book bundle aims to help devs in the early days of their careers


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image