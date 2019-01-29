Attend GDC for a behind-the-scenes look at the Classic Tetris World Championship!

Ask any game maker what the greatest game of all time is and there's a decent chance they'll say Tetris.

Ask anyone how you organize an exciting, authentic competitive event around Tetris and you'll probably get some blank stares -- unless you're at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, where you'll probably get a lot of strong opinions and some suggestions to go see the Classic Tetris World Championship talk.

Specifically, you'll want to check out "'Tetris' World Championship: Building Explosive Esports on 8-bit Nintendo" a GDC 2019 Business & Marketing track talk all about the genesis and inner workings of the Classic Tetris World Championship, which has grown since its 2010 debut to become one of the biggest modern Tetris events.

Presented by veteran consultant and eSports commentator Chris Tang (currently a senior game designer at Hitsparks Games), this session explores how the CTWC format makes the most of odd things like NES Tetris' quirky killscreens, OCR technology, a passionate community low in toxicity and high in intellect, attachment to growing gaming events, explosive memes, and having an amazing role model for a champion.

This is a great opportunity to learn how the positive esports culture around the CTWC was cultivated, and how it reflects back to strengthen the value of both the event and the modern community of Tetris fans. It's a feel-good story with useful takeaways for any esports dev, so don't miss it!

