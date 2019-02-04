Rise to Ruins dev wraps up Patreon and donates double pledges back to supporters

Rise to Ruins is seemingly doing well in early access, so much so that the game’s developer SixtyGig Games has closed down the studio's Patreon and announced that it'll be refunding those that pledged to the campaign, and then some.

Raymond Doerr, the sole dev behind SixtyGig, says that he wants to return twice the amount of every pledge back to those that contributed to the Patreon during the game's ongoing development. It’s quite the gesture, and one that bodes well both for the game’s developer and those players that followed the game’s development on Patreon.

Doerr notes that the Patreon was originally set up as a rainy day fund to keep the studio up and running through any rough weather, but the game itself has performed well enough in its 4 years in early access that the additional income is no longer necessary.

“After some very, very careful consideration. I've decided to shut down the Patreon,” reads a post on the game’s Steam page. “The reason being Rise to Ruins easily sustains my livelihood and a nice rainy day account that can keep SixtyGig Games running through the hard times now, so I don't feel right taking additional money from you guys! Your support has and always will be appreciated and I thank you all for your pledges, reviews, and of course, buying the game.”

Past pledgers interested in taking the dev up on their offer can find more information on how to do so in that full post.