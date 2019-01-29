Get a job: Housemarque is looking for a Lead Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Helsinki, Finland

Housemarque has a track record of 20+ years of developing top-notch games with focus on tight gameplay, impeccable audiovisual execution, and technical excellence.

We think we are a perfect workplace for talented people with interest in self-development and passion for games. We are working on exceptional new projects and we want you to play a part in making them happen.

Our company’s purpose is to:

Be a great workplace, where people can develop professionally and as a person

Develop great games that bring joy & happiness to gamers and our fans

We offer:

Exciting and ambitious projects executed with the best tools

Over two decades of experience in video game development

Brilliant, diverse and empathetic colleagues to work with

Freedom, flexibility and openness in a collaborative culture

A warm and welcoming atmosphere at our cozy Helsinki office

Competitive salary, benefits, healthcare, Nordic work-life balance

Tailored relocation package to help you get settled into Finland

THE JOB

The ideal candidate will have a strong game design background, multiple game credits and a passion for shipping high-quality products with a fun, collaborative team. Candidate should have phenomenal communication skills, proven leadership experience, a strong design background, and a stellar track record of shipping AAA games.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Partner with the Game Director and team leadership to define the creative vision and direction for our project.

Help steer strategic creative decisions and ensure consistency of vision with all efforts related to the project.

Assess the workload vs. production capacity, plan the work, and set priorities for the game design team.

Communicate the project objectives, strategies, and general information to all team members so as to give visibility to the advancement of the development of the game and the other crafts.

Mentoring other members of the design team, helping them to improve and grow.

Clearly define and champion high standards of production quality for all design work.

Create a work environment that is motivating for team members and which fosters development and creation.

REQUIREMENTS

7+ years professional game development experience

Shipped at least 2 AAA titles on any platform

Expertise using Unreal Engine 4 or similar

Ability to direct, collaborate, and speak critically on story, art, and content development

Excellent sense for game design and creating outstanding user experiences

Proven ability to carry complete designs from high-level concepts to high-quality execution

Positive team-oriented attitude with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Leadership ability, strong interpersonal and communication skills

Proactive and self-motivated. Comfortable working without direct supervision

Strong ability to diagnose not-quite-working designs and prescribe elegant solutions

Must be able to accept critique of your work and have the ability to embrace change

PLUSSES

Familiarity with our previous games

Interested? Apply now.

