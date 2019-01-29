Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Housemarque is looking for a Lead Designer

February 4, 2019 | By Staff
Lead Designer, Housemarque

Location: Helsinki, Finland

Housemarque has a track record of 20+ years of developing top-notch games with focus on tight gameplay, impeccable audiovisual execution, and technical excellence.

We think we are a perfect workplace for talented people with interest in self-development and passion for games. We are working on exceptional new projects and we want you to play a part in making them happen.

Our company’s purpose is to:

  • Be a great workplace, where people can develop professionally and as a person
  • Develop great games that bring joy & happiness to gamers and our fans

We offer:

  • Exciting and ambitious projects executed with the best tools
  • Over two decades of experience in video game development
  • Brilliant, diverse and empathetic colleagues to work with
  • Freedom, flexibility and openness in a collaborative culture
  • A warm and welcoming atmosphere at our cozy Helsinki office
  • Competitive salary, benefits, healthcare, Nordic work-life balance
  • Tailored relocation package to help you get settled into Finland

THE JOB

The ideal candidate will have a strong game design background, multiple game credits and a passion for shipping high-quality products with a fun, collaborative team. Candidate should have phenomenal communication skills, proven leadership experience, a strong design background, and a stellar track record of shipping AAA games.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Partner with the Game Director and team leadership to define the creative vision and direction for our project.
  • Help steer strategic creative decisions and ensure consistency of vision with all efforts related to the project.
  • Assess the workload vs. production capacity, plan the work, and set priorities for the game design team.
  • Communicate the project objectives, strategies, and general information to all team members so as to give visibility to the advancement of the development of the game and the other crafts.
  • Mentoring other members of the design team, helping them to improve and grow.
  • Clearly define and champion high standards of production quality for all design work.
  • Create a work environment that is motivating for team members and which fosters development and creation.

REQUIREMENTS

  • 7+ years professional game development experience
  • Shipped at least 2 AAA titles on any platform
  • Expertise using Unreal Engine 4 or similar
  • Ability to direct, collaborate, and speak critically on story, art, and content development
  • Excellent sense for game design and creating outstanding user experiences
  • Proven ability to carry complete designs from high-level concepts to high-quality execution
  • Positive team-oriented attitude with excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Leadership ability, strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Proactive and self-motivated. Comfortable working without direct supervision
  • Strong ability to diagnose not-quite-working designs and prescribe elegant solutions
  • Must be able to accept critique of your work and have the ability to embrace change

PLUSSES

  • Familiarity with our previous games

Interested? Apply now.

