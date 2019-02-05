Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 5, 2019
February 5, 2019
February 5, 2019
CD Projekt agreed to pay The Witcher author additional royalties

February 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Back in October, The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski demanded 60 million zlotys ($16 million) in additional royalties from CD Projekt Red, and while the studio initially declined, it has now agreed to hand over some extra compensation. 

As reported by Wccftech (via Puls Biznesu), the Polish developer will offer the author further compensation in a bid to preserve an amicable working relationship, although the figure apparently won't be anywhere near the $16 million Sapkowski initially requested. 

Sapkowski originally agreed to sell the rights to the book series to CD Projekt back in 1997, turning down a profit-sharing deal in favor of a cash deal -- largely because he didn't think the studio would find success in the world of video games. 

It's a decision he's since come to regret, as he explained in a rather frank Eurogamer interview posted back in 2017

"They offered me a percentage of their profits. I said, 'No, there will be no profit at all -- give me all my money right now. The whole amount'," commented Sapkowski. "It was stupid. I was stupid enough to leave everything in their hands because I didn't believe in their success. But who could foresee their success? I couldn't."

