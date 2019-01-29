Get a job: Join the St. Jude PLAY LIVE team as a Video Game Community Specialist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Responsible for engaging, stewarding and growing the St. Jude PLAY LIVE community to support new and existing video game initiatives and partnerships.

Responsibilities include daily communication with donors and fundraisers through email, social media, and other communications channels; developing and iterating a social messaging and engagement strategy; identifying key members of the St. Jude PLAY LIVE community for future cultivation; collaborating with other members of the St. Jude PLAY LIVE team on program tasks; identifying and implementing new ways for the program team to work with the community; speaking from a place of knowledge to groups of fundraisers and donors; and other duties that the support the overall fundraising efforts of ALSAC.

Main programs include but not limited to St. Jude PLAY LIVE. Works with senior management of the Field Operations department, Marketing, the Enterprise Contact Center, and Field Operations regional staff to develop and support the overall digital engagement strategy in support of ALSAC’s revenue goals.

Requires knowledge of fundraising and public relations

Very strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Public speaking skills.

Understand difficult verbal and written instructions.

Understand data processing applications (Microsoft Office Suite).

Knowledge ordinarily acquired through Bachelor's Degree and 4 to 6 years fundraising, marketing, or related experience.

Must possess valid driver's license.

ALSAC is an equal employment opportunity employer.

ALSAC does not discriminate against any individual with regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender status, disability, veteran status, genetic information or other protected status.

