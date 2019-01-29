Get an inside look at the making of Sony's PSVR hit Astro Bot at GDC 2019!

Sony's 2018 PlayStation VR game Astro Bot Rescue Mission is one of the best VR platformers made to date, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month some of its lead developers will show you exactly how they pulled it off!

Notably, there will be a special GDC 2019 Design track talk all about the "Making of 'ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission': Reinventing Platformers for VR."

Presented by creative director Nicolas Doucet, this session will delve into the origins of this PlayStation VR game, how the team tested and prototyped new ideas, and the ups and downs that went into reinventing one of the world's oldest game genres in VR.

Also, programmer Yuki Miyamae will be presenting a Programming track talk on "Taming Technologies Behind 'Astro Bot Rescue Mission'" that's designed to give you a primer on the technical challenges that come with designing a smooth, expansive platformer for VR.

Miyamae will give you specific examples of rendering optimizations and VR visual effect implementations that the team spent substantial time fine-tuning, such as water and clouds. Expect to walk away with a better understanding of technical challenges and solutions relating to VR that can be applied to your own projects!

Further details on both these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

