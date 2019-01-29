Fair Play Alliance expands Fair Play Summit for GDC 2019

The Fair Play Alliance, a cross-industry initiative focused on fostering fair play in online games, has announced it will return for the 2019 Game Developers Conference next month with an all-day Fair Play Summit!

This year the Summit will be expanded in size due to its popularity at GDC 2018. Over 90 gaming companies are part of the FPA, including Blizzard Entertainment, Corillian, Discord, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Riot Games, Roblox, Rovio, Supercell, Twitch, Two Hat Security, Ubisoft, Unity, and Wellbia.com.

Together, the FPA supports game developers through sharing and developing best practices for helping games become a space free of abuse and discrimination, while supporting awesome player interactions through design.

There will be an entire day of Fair Play Summit talks on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 from members of the Alliance & guests. In addition, the Summit will be recorded and archived for later (free!) viewing on the GDC Vault. Attendees can expect presentations with a focus on sharing of best practices, design pillars and actionable frameworks as takeaways. Topics include:

Impact of Social Systems and Game Design on Player Interactions

Reporting Meta-System Design and Penalization Strategy Best Practices

Dispelling Common Player Behavior Myths

Basic Tools for Healthy Communities

Player Behavior Research Microtalks

If you're looking to learn more about the Fair Play Alliance, please visit its official website!

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa