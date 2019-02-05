Kingdom Hearts 3 ships 5 million copies a week after launch

Over 5 million copies of Kingdom Hearts 3 have been shipped worldwide since launching last week on January 29, making it a new record for the franchise.

A tweet posted earlier today to the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter page announced the news, which extended an appropriate 5 million "thank you's" to its players.

It's worth mentioning that copies shipped doesn't translate into units sold, but the milestone is pretty unsurprising, given how long Kingdom Hearts 3 was in development for.

The number includes both physical and digital copies across all platforms.