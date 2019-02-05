PlatinumGames contract ends, no longer working on Granblue Fantasy: Relink

PlatinumGames announced today that its contract with Cygames has ended, and it will no longer be involved with developing the action role-playing game Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

The company explained this new development in a blog post, writing how "development will still continue, but be handled solely by Cygames’ internal development team."

PlatinumGames had previously been co-developing Granblue Fantasy: Relink with Cygames since 2016.

"We would like to express our thanks to everyone who has shown interest in the project, and ask that the same support should continue for Granblue Fantasy: Relink as its production continues forward," the post continues.

PlatinumGames' logo has since been removed from Granblue Fantasy: Relink's website, and the company has removed the game from their games list on their website as well.

This makes sense, considering the contract has ended and Cygames now has full development reigns over Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Cygames put out a brief statement as well, confirming that “going forward, Cygames will handle 100% of development internally."