Can 192x160 pixels make you scream? Find out at GDC 2019

February 5, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design

At the 2019 Game Developers Conference, you can look forward to an array of talks from speakers across the video game industry. During the week, you'll hear from industry legends, niche experts, and amazing advocates, many of whom will want to learn about you and your work as much as you do theirs. 

If you're invested in the future of horror games, you'll be glad to know so is Mason Smith, owner of Airdorf Games and maker of games like FAITH, a pixelated return to the 1980s that's scared players and YouTubers alike. 

To introduce you to Smith, we reached out for a quick Q&A which you can now read below! 

Would you please introduce yourself and talk about your role in game development?
I'm Mason Smith, an indie game developer from Texas with a Masters degree in Visualization. My goal is to make games that are self-contained, accessible, and unique. I love horror, retro gaming, cartoons, and spending time with family.    

Without spoiling it, what will you be talking about at GDC?
I'll be talking about the visual design of my debut game FAITH and its various influences, particularly 80s culture (but not Zapper guns, DeLoreans, and blue-and-pink neon...rather, I'll be talking about the dark side of the 1980s).

What excites you most about the future of game development?
Accessibility! It is now easier than ever to enter the world of game development. There are many opportunities to work and many outlets and platforms to share your games on. It's also easy to find communities of like-minded gamers and devs who share your tastes and passions. I can only imagine how accessible the world of games will be in the future.    

What's something about your specific field you want your colleagues to know more about?
I will always advocate for horror games. Devs for all kinds of genres should learn more about horror games! They're much more than blood, flashlights, and jump-scares. Horror games need to be entertaining but they also have to be scary. That's much harder than it sounds. This imposes additional pressure and design challenges on the developers. We have a lot to learn from how those devs created effective horror experiences.    

Tell us about your favorite project you worked on in the last year.

FAITH: Chapter II, an indie horror game for PC. I've never worked on a sequel before and it's been a fun challenge.    

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

