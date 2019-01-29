Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 5, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 5, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 5, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Building better relationships with your players

February 5, 2019 | By Staff
February 5, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Indie, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

Players are people too, and in a talk of the same name at GDC 2017 Big Viking Games' Jacob Van Rooyen offered fellow game makers some useful advice on nurturing fruitful relationships with the people who play their games.

In the course of the hour Van Rooyen illustrated the importance of creating a relationship with players, the success that Big Viking Games has seen with building relationships, and what the studio has gained in terms of helpful feedback and devoted fans.

It's not just a Big Viking congratulation tour, either; Van Rooyen offered other useful examples within the industry of how various teams have met with success and failure while trying to build harmonious relationships with players.

It was a great talk with both timeless learnings and relevant insights for devs working on live games, so if you missed it back in 2017 take advantage of the fact that it's now freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Ascendant Studios
Ascendant Studios — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.05.19]
Animator
Ascendant Studios
Ascendant Studios — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.05.19]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.05.19]
UI Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.05.19]
Senior UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Keeping the spirit of Lionhead alive in the gorgeous 2D world of Kynseed
EA will lean harder on Anthem and Apex Legends after a 'difficult quarter'
Catch up on all these great interviews with 2019 alt.ctrl.GDC participants!
Microsoft Studios renamed Xbox Game Studios in bid for a better cross-platform brand


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image