Video: Building better relationships with your players

Players are people too, and in a talk of the same name at GDC 2017 Big Viking Games' Jacob Van Rooyen offered fellow game makers some useful advice on nurturing fruitful relationships with the people who play their games.

In the course of the hour Van Rooyen illustrated the importance of creating a relationship with players, the success that Big Viking Games has seen with building relationships, and what the studio has gained in terms of helpful feedback and devoted fans.

It's not just a Big Viking congratulation tour, either; Van Rooyen offered other useful examples within the industry of how various teams have met with success and failure while trying to build harmonious relationships with players.

It was a great talk with both timeless learnings and relevant insights for devs working on live games, so if you missed it back in 2017 take advantage of the fact that it's now freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

