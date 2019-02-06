Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Take-Two raises fiscal outlook as recurrent spending experiences record growth

Take-Two raises fiscal outlook as recurrent spending experiences record growth

February 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
February 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Take-Two Interactive has posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, thanks to strong performances from key titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and NBA 2K19

According to the company's latest financials, net revenue rose to $1.25 billion from $480.8 million. Recurrent consumer spending (from virtual currency, add-on content, and in-game purchases) accounted for 24 percent of that figure, and grew by a record 31 percent year-on-year.

The largest contributors to net revenue in the third quarter were Red Dead Redemption 2 (which generated $725 million during its first three days on shelves), NBA 2K19, NBA 2K18, Grand Theft Auto Online, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Digital revenue also grew to $594.7 million from $258.4 million year-over-year, and accounted for 48 percent of Take-Two's total net revenue. Again, the biggest earners on the digital front were Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto Online, Grand Theft Auto V, and NBA 2K18

Net income was also on the rise, and increased to $179.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $25.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, on the previous year. 

"Our performance was driven primarily by the record-breaking launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 along with strong results from NBA 2K19," commented Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two.

"In addition, consumers engaged significantly with our offerings, and recurrent consumer spending grew by 31 percent to a new record. We generated strong cash flow and ended the period with $1.6 billion in cash and short-term investments, after deploying $109 million to repurchase 1 million shares of our stock."

Based on its current performance, Take-Two has upwardly revised its full-year forecast, and now expects to earn between $2.66 to $2.71 billion in net revenue and $354 to $367 million in net income by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2019.

 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.06.19]
Sr. Dialogue Coordinator
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.06.19]
Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[02.06.19]
Sr. Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Durham, North Carolina, United States
[02.06.19]
Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Kingdom Two Crowns and the practical intersection of pixel art and roguelike design
Keeping the spirit of Lionhead alive in the gorgeous 2D world of Kynseed
EA will lean harder on Anthem and Apex Legends after a 'difficult quarter'
Catch up on all these great interviews with 2019 alt.ctrl.GDC participants!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image