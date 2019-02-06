Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2019
Warface dev team leaves Crytek to form Blackwood Games

February 6, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: The Warface development team has split from Crytek to form its own independent studio, Blackwood Games. 

The new opening will be led by Cryket Kiev's (now former) creative director Michael Khaimzon, and will take over all further development of the Warfare franchise, including all of the previously announced updates.

Khaimzon explained it was a tough decision to leave Crytek, which will now focus on its core franchises and other long-term plans, but claimed it will allow the dev team to keep iterating on the free-to-play shooter in a way that "lives up to players' expectations."

