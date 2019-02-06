Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Chat with At The Gates designer Jon Shafer at 3PM ET

February 6, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

A few weeks ago, former Firaxis game designer Jon Shafer released At The Gates, a solo effort to rebuild the 4X strategy genre based on Shafer's experience working on Civilization V. Since its launch, Shafer has gone on to talk about not just what he think he did right with At the Gates, but also how his solo efforts impacted his own personal health.

That's a heavy and very real topic that many game developers have to deal with when making the games they love, and thankfully Jon is down to talk about more of his experience today at 3PM ET over on the GDC Twitch channel. 

If you've got questions about solo dev, making 4X games, or want to ask Shafer about the experience discussed in his blog, be sure to drop by and ask questions in Twitch chat! And while you're at it, you can follow the GDC Twitch channel for more game developer interviews and curated GDC talks. 

