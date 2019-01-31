Master the nuances that make a mobile F2P game story great at GDC 2019

Telling a good story is never easy, especially when you have to work within the limits of commercial game development.

But it's possible to construct compelling, affecting narratives in even the most bite-sized of games, and 2019 Game Developers Conference next month you'll enjoy an earnest look at the little tricks and narrative nuances that make stories sing -- even if players only engage with your game for a few minutes at a time.

So if crafting compelling narratives is important to you and your work, make sure to check out Ryan Kaufman's GDC 2019 Design track talk on "Narrative Nuances on Free-To-Play Mobile Games."

A Telltale Games veteran who now works as VP of narrative design at Jam City, Kaufman is an experienced storyteller who will demonstrate how considering things like screenshot sharing, frequent narrative payoffs for shorter session times and cliffhangers can help a story come to life and in turn, drive engagement, retention and virality.

You also need great writers and narrative leads, of course, and Kaufman will give you some insight into how to apply such talent to the task of creating compelling tales that fit well within a mobile F2P game environment. Expect to walk away with a better understanding why characterization, virality, overarching mysteries and other considerations drive retention, engagement and monetization, and discover the means it takes to create a compelling narrative experience catered to the mobile audience and platform!

