EA has a subscription service for 'another major platform' in the works

EA has a subscription service for 'another major platform' in the works

February 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
February 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Electronic Arts is optimistic about the role subscription services will play in the future of the video game industry, so much so that the company has another service for a yet-unnamed platform set to launch later this year. 

EA CEO Andrew Wilson mentioned that the company has plans to “offer a subscription service on another major platform” in the year ahead during a conference call on EA's Q3 earnings.

Beyond a brief mention, Wilson didn’t offer any specifics on the service itself or any similarities it might have to the company's two current offerings, EA Access and Origin Access.

“Our belief remains strong that the combination of subscriptions and streaming will be transformative to the future of gaming, and we are well-positioned for that evolution,” said Wilson.

EA’s current pair of subscription services (EA Access for Xbox One and Origin Access for PC) offer up a selection of games and a handful of other perks in exchange for a monthly fee. Similar to offerings like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, subscribers are able to play any games from that curated library so long as they remain a paying subscriber.

