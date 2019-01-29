Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2019
February 6, 2019
February 6, 2019
Get a job: PlayStation is hiring a Sr. eSports Manager

Get a job: PlayStation is hiring a Sr. eSports Manager

February 6, 2019 | By Staff
February 6, 2019 | By Staff
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. eSports Manager, PlayStation

Location: San Mateo, California

Competitive Gaming is an exciting and burgeoning space within the landscape of gaming. As one of the leaders of the gaming industry, PlayStation is focused on the esports business both regionally and globally as a part of the strategic outlook on the future of gaming. The Sr. Esports Manager (Competitive Gaming Content) will be a senior member of this initiative, responsible for not only assisting in the creation of the overall strategy, but heavily in its execution. This position will touch all aspects of the initiative; however, the focus will be on developing and managing the content creation and curation for an esports/competitive gaming hub or destination. This person will also help to build the overall infrastructure, determining and allocating resource needs, global/ regional, cross-functional partnership and advocacy.

Responsibilities:

  • Development and management of a global content (video and editorial) strategy/plan that leverages current delivery technology.
  • Assist in the product design and development of the PlayStation esports/competitive gaming Destination/Hub.
  • Management and Execution of the esports platform destination/hub including determining global and regional tech partnerships, content strategy and promotion.
  • Global/Regional budget development and management.
  • Management of content rights and internal approval process
  • Manage eSports relations with internal departments, specifically, working closely with marketing, promotions, corporate communications and publisher relations in order to ensure success of Regional program.
  • Determine and manage relevant KPI’s for the region and the content program.
  • Identify and facilitate relationships within the esports/ competitive gaming community.

 Qualifications: 

  • At least 8+ years of experience in the gaming industry
  • At least 3+ years of experience in eSports
  • Extensive knowledge of the competitive gaming landscape
  • Strong ability to network with leaders and influencers within the competitive gaming space
  • Experience creating business models
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Proven management/ leadership success
  • Strong financial acumen
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Proven ability to influence decisions on a global scale
  • Bachelor degree or equivalent work experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

