Get a job: PlayStation is hiring a Sr. eSports Manager

Location: San Mateo, California

Competitive Gaming is an exciting and burgeoning space within the landscape of gaming. As one of the leaders of the gaming industry, PlayStation is focused on the esports business both regionally and globally as a part of the strategic outlook on the future of gaming. The Sr. Esports Manager (Competitive Gaming Content) will be a senior member of this initiative, responsible for not only assisting in the creation of the overall strategy, but heavily in its execution. This position will touch all aspects of the initiative; however, the focus will be on developing and managing the content creation and curation for an esports/competitive gaming hub or destination. This person will also help to build the overall infrastructure, determining and allocating resource needs, global/ regional, cross-functional partnership and advocacy.

Responsibilities:

Development and management of a global content (video and editorial) strategy/plan that leverages current delivery technology.

Assist in the product design and development of the PlayStation esports/competitive gaming Destination/Hub.

Management and Execution of the esports platform destination/hub including determining global and regional tech partnerships, content strategy and promotion.

Global/Regional budget development and management.

Management of content rights and internal approval process

Manage eSports relations with internal departments, specifically, working closely with marketing, promotions, corporate communications and publisher relations in order to ensure success of Regional program.

Determine and manage relevant KPI’s for the region and the content program.

Identify and facilitate relationships within the esports/ competitive gaming community.

Qualifications:

At least 8+ years of experience in the gaming industry

At least 3+ years of experience in eSports

Extensive knowledge of the competitive gaming landscape

Strong ability to network with leaders and influencers within the competitive gaming space

Experience creating business models

Strong presentation skills

Proven management/ leadership success

Strong financial acumen

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proven ability to influence decisions on a global scale

Bachelor degree or equivalent work experience

