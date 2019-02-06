Exapunks dev creates 400-page behind-the-scenes design book

Zach Barth announced the creation of a Kickstarter campaign earlier today to help fund a book filled with design documents from all of Zachtronic's games (as well as unreleased titles).

Titled "ZACH-LIKE", this collection could be a neat opportunity for fellow developers interested in learning about the behind-the-scenes for multiple games including Shenzen I/O and Exapunks.

According to the Kickstarter campaign (which has already exceeded its $5,000 goal), the book "doesn’t contain much narrative history or any theories of game design," but should be thought of as a record of the Zachtronics design process in action.

The 400-page book is also estimated to contain "90% pictures and 10% text," as explained in the campaign. After everyone who backs the project receives a physical copy of the book, Barth intends to release a PDF for free at some point as well.

Interested developers can check out the Kickstarter for ZACH-LIKE here.