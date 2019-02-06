Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Exapunks dev creates 400-page behind-the-scenes design book

February 6, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Zach Barth announced the creation of a Kickstarter campaign earlier today to help fund a book filled with design documents from all of Zachtronic's games (as well as unreleased titles). 

Titled "ZACH-LIKE", this collection could be a neat opportunity for fellow developers interested in learning about the behind-the-scenes for multiple games including Shenzen I/O and Exapunks

According to the Kickstarter campaign (which has already exceeded its $5,000 goal), the book "doesn’t contain much narrative history or any theories of game design," but should be thought of as a record of the Zachtronics design process in action.

The 400-page book is also estimated to contain "90% pictures and 10% text," as explained in the campaign. After everyone who backs the project receives a physical copy of the book, Barth intends to release a PDF for free at some point as well. 

Interested developers can check out the Kickstarter for ZACH-LIKE here

