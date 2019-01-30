Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Evolving and creating a style for Mirror's Edge Catalyst

February 6, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this 2016 GDC Europe talk, DICE's Jhony Ljungstedt shares insight into how DICE developed and created the visual style for Mirror's Edge Catalyst, from concept all the way to the brand.

Ljungstedt focuses more on discussing the aesthetics design of Mirror's Edge Catalyst instead of technical aspects, but he includes a brief explanation of the production phases of the game.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

