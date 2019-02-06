Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 6, 2019
Watch Jon Shafer discuss the highs and lows of making At The Gates

February 6, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
February 6, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Console/PC, Design, Video

A few weeks ago, game designer Jon Shafer caught the attention of his colleagues when he posted a blog about the making of his new game At The Gates. In it, Shafer detailed how making At the Gates challenged his newly diagnosed ADHD, and how he had to aggressively reassert control over his work/life balance in order to not have his own game kill him. 

With game developers more and more concerned about quality of life (and because Shafer's got a lot of insight into how 4X games are made), we were excited that he was down to chat about his experiences over on the GDC Twitch channel. If you're a game designer going through similar challenges, you should definitely watch the full conversation with Shafer, which you can now see up above! 

And for more developer interviews and curated GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel. 

