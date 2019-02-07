Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Marvel Strike Force dev FoxNext Games opens up indie dev fund

Marvel Strike Force dev FoxNext Games opens up indie dev fund

February 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
February 7, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: FoxNext Games, the development studio behind the mobile game Marvel Strike Force, has opened up a development fund aimed at arming indie devs with the resources they need to create and release new games.

With an unspecified sum at its disposal, FoxNext Games' indie fund has already picked up a few projects including Altered Matter’s Etherborn and some yet-unannounced titles.

All in all, the team says its goal is to find and support “like-minded developers focused on innovation, experimentation and a certain amount of creative risk.”

The announcement also comes as FoxNext Games’ parent company 21st Century Fox is moving toward closing a deal that will ultimately see it acquired by Disney. That pending arrangement has been in the works for a little over a year now, but Deadline reports that the company is making “significant progress” toward closing the merger.

