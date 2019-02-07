Zynga's mobile games generated a record $228 million revenue last quarter

Both revenue and bookings are on the rise at Zynga, so much so that the company says mobile set new quarterly records in each. For the fourth quarter of the company’s 2018 fiscal year, mobile games brought in $228 million in revenue, 92 percent of Zynga’s total revenue for the quarter and a 12 percent increase over last year.

The quarter also brought record mobile user pay of $158 million, up 8 percent from last year, and record mobile advertising revenue of $69 million, a 23 percent increase, as well. As a whole, Zynga saw $249 million in revenue for the final quarter of its fiscal year, an increase of 7 percent year-over-year.

Zynga leadership notes that, with this better-than-expected growth, “Zynga’s turnaround is now complete” and that leaves the company “well positioned for significant growth in 2019 and beyond.” Up until just a couple years ago, a profitable quarter was a rare thing for Zynga.

Now, to keep this positive momentum going, Zynga plans to move forward with a focus on live-game-driven player engagement and growth through new games, international markets, and emerging technologies.

The company cites record performance of its Words With Friends, Merge Dragons, and CSR2 titles as driving factors behind this quarter’s strong results. While Zynga Poker didn’t do quite as well for the company as years past, Zynga notes that the launch of Wonka’s World of Candy helped to offset that “softness” at least partially.

For the entire fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, Zynga saw $908 million in revenue, a 5 percent increase year-over-year. Bookings, meanwhile, rose 14 percent year-over-year to $970 million. Mobile alone was responsible for $816 million of that revenue, up 10 percent, and $883 million of those bookings, up 19 percent.