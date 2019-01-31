Get a job: Wizards of the Coast is looking for a Senior Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Renton, Washington

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., and the world's largest publisher of adventure games, including Magic: The Gathering® Trading Card Game and Dungeons & Dragons® Roleplaying Games has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer to join our Magic: The Gathering Arena team.

We offer competitive salaries, a great benefits package, and the excitement of working in a creative organization. But the best part of working here is that we think creating products that bring hours of enjoyment to millions around the globe is an inherently cool way to earn a living.

WHAT IS THIS ROLE ALL ABOUT?

The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help build and maintain scalable cloud services that will support vast legions of players. As a Senior Software Developer, you will champion solutions across multiple technology stacks to support new and existing features. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you'll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

DAY TO DAY RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS WIZARD

Develops software across a variety of platforms, undertaking design, development, documentation, testing and subsequent ongoing support of new and existing features

Communicates and iterates on technical designs and decisions with the team

Provides reasonable estimates of time and materials required to complete vision and scope goals outlined by Development Manager

Responsible for code reviews, unit testing, troubleshooting/analysis of your and other team member code

AM I QUALIFIED? (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities)

Experience Creating and Casting these Spells:

5-8 years software design experience

3-5 years of online game development experience

3-5 years working with C# and .NET

Knowledge, Abilities and Characteristics of the Ideal Wizard:

Experience building software solutions using AWS Technologies

Experience with MongoDB or other NoSQL data storage technologies

Experience with scalable distributed systems

Working knowledge of containers and orchestration

Willingness to help troubleshoot and resolve technical problems as they arise

Ability to conduct effective requirements gathering and analysis

Sound knowledge of software engineering, software engineering methodologies, and the impact of early decisions on later development stages of software projects

Willingness to mentor and guide other team members

Working knowledge of Unity toolset is a plus

Experience with Service Fabric is a plus

Physical Requirements:

Office environment, able to work on a computer or phone for long periods of time.

We are an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer.

The above is intended to describe the general content of and the requirements for satisfactory performance in this position. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of the duties, responsibilities, or requirements of the position.

