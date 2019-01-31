Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Wizards of the Coast is looking for a Senior Software Engineer

Get a job: Wizards of the Coast is looking for a Senior Software Engineer

February 7, 2019 | By Staff
February 7, 2019 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Software Engineer, Wizards of the Coast

Location: Renton, Washington

Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., and the world's largest publisher of adventure games, including Magic: The Gathering® Trading Card Game and Dungeons & Dragons® Roleplaying Games has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer to join our Magic: The Gathering Arena team. 

We offer competitive salaries, a great benefits package, and the excitement of working in a creative organization. But the best part of working here is that we think creating products that bring hours of enjoyment to millions around the globe is an inherently cool way to earn a living. 

WHAT IS THIS ROLE ALL ABOUT?
The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help build and maintain scalable cloud services that will support vast legions of players. As a Senior Software Developer, you will champion solutions across multiple technology stacks to support new and existing features. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you'll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

DAY TO DAY RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS WIZARD

  • Develops software across a variety of platforms, undertaking design, development, documentation, testing and subsequent ongoing support of new and existing features
  • Communicates and iterates on technical designs and decisions with the team
  • Provides reasonable estimates of time and materials required to complete vision and scope goals outlined by Development Manager
  • Responsible for code reviews, unit testing, troubleshooting/analysis of your and other team member code

AM I QUALIFIED? (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities)

Experience Creating and Casting these Spells:

  • 5-8 years software design experience
  • 3-5 years of online game development experience
  • 3-5 years working with C# and .NET

Knowledge, Abilities and Characteristics of the Ideal Wizard:

  • Experience building software solutions using AWS Technologies
  • Experience with MongoDB or other NoSQL data storage technologies
  • Experience with scalable distributed systems
  • Working knowledge of containers and orchestration
  • Willingness to help troubleshoot and resolve technical problems as they arise
  • Ability to conduct effective requirements gathering and analysis
  • Sound knowledge of software engineering, software engineering methodologies, and the impact of early decisions on later development stages of software projects 
  • Willingness to mentor and guide other team members
  • Working knowledge of Unity toolset is a plus
  • Experience with Service Fabric is a plus

Physical Requirements:
Office environment, able to work on a computer or phone for long periods of time.

We are an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer.

The above is intended to describe the general content of and the requirements for satisfactory performance in this position.  It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of the duties, responsibilities, or requirements of the position.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

