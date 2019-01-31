Get a job: Wizards of the Coast is looking for a Senior Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Renton, Washington
Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., and the world's largest publisher of adventure games, including Magic: The Gathering® Trading Card Game and Dungeons & Dragons® Roleplaying Games has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Software Developer to join our Magic: The Gathering Arena team.
We offer competitive salaries, a great benefits package, and the excitement of working in a creative organization. But the best part of working here is that we think creating products that bring hours of enjoyment to millions around the globe is an inherently cool way to earn a living.
WHAT IS THIS ROLE ALL ABOUT?
The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help build and maintain scalable cloud services that will support vast legions of players. As a Senior Software Developer, you will champion solutions across multiple technology stacks to support new and existing features. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you'll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.
DAY TO DAY RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THIS WIZARD
AM I QUALIFIED? (Knowledge, Skills and Abilities)
Experience Creating and Casting these Spells:
Knowledge, Abilities and Characteristics of the Ideal Wizard:
Physical Requirements:
Office environment, able to work on a computer or phone for long periods of time.
We are an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer.
The above is intended to describe the general content of and the requirements for satisfactory performance in this position. It is not to be construed as an exhaustive statement of the duties, responsibilities, or requirements of the position.
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.