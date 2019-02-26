GDC 2019 debuts free to all GDC @ The Gardens space

Organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference are happy to announce that this year's event will be augmented by a new initiative aimed at giving everyone a place to relax and unwind adjacent to the Moscone Center.

This program, which will be open to all (not solely GDC passholders) is called GDC @ The Gardens. It will add seating, blankets and afternoon music DJ sets to Yerba Buena Gardens, which is directly adjacent to San Francisco's newly-remodeled Moscone Convention Center, where GDC 2019 kicks off on March 18th.

The Gardens will be enhanced with chairs, picnic tables and blankets, and anyone is welcome to come by and enjoy the amenities. Meet up with your out-of-town colleagues for an impromptu lunch on the grass, or just relax and enjoy the San Francisco sunshine (fingers crossed!). GDC @ The Gardens is meant to be a place where everyone can find a little peace amid an otherwise busy week.

There will also be a special appearance from Pokémon GO maker Niantic, who is helping make GDC @ The Gardens a reality & will have real-life incarnations of a Pokémon GO Pokestop and Ingress Patron Portal on site.

In addition, the folks behind Off The Grid will have some food trucks nearby where you can purchase delectable local treats. (Purchasing food from food trucks is limited to GDC passholders due to local zoning regulations.)

Finally, GDC organizers are working hard to line up some relaxed afternoon musical accompaniments during the week, and we can already give you a preview of who you can expect to see in the Gardens when GDC 2019 returns to San Francisco March 18th through the 22nd!

Each of these deliberately chilled-out DJ sets will start at 3 PM and run approximately two hours:

Monday, March 18th, 3pm: Pedro Silva (Ooblets)

(Ooblets) Tuesday, March 19th, 3pm: Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga, Abzu)

(Journey, Banner Saga, Abzu) Wednesday, March 20th, 3pm: Hydelic (Tetris Effect, Rez Infinite)

(Tetris Effect, Rez Infinite) Thursday, March 21st, 3pm: Disasterpeace (Hyper Light Drifter, FEZ, Mini Metro)

(Hyper Light Drifter, FEZ, Mini Metro) Friday, March 22nd, 3pm: Priscilla Snow (Voyageur, A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build)

Everyone is welcome, and we hope to see you there!

