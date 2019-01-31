PlayStation's Rus McLaughlin wants you to develop a great content strategy

At the 2019 Game Developers Conference, you can look forward to an array of talks from speakers across the video game industry. During the week, you'll hear from industry legends, niche experts, and amazing advocates, many of whom will want to learn about you and your work as much as you do theirs.

At the 2019 Game Developers Conference, speakers like Rus McLaughlin want to help you get the word out about your game. McLaughlin, a game journalism veteran, will be giving a talk about the importance of an online content strategy, honing your voice, and getting people interested in what you have to say.

To introduce you to McLaughlin, we reached out for a quick Q&A about his work which you can now read below.

Would you please introduce yourself and talk about your role in game development?

Greetings! I'm Rus McLaughlin, have no direct role in game development (and probably never have), but I covered the game industry for many years at IGN, Gamesbeat, EGM, and others, and consulted for and/or worked on game marketing/collateral for Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and Square Enix before joining the PlayStation team in 2013 to create a content strategy for PlayStation 4 and build out/manage the UX Writing Team working on its UI.

Without spoiling it, what will you be talking about at GDC?

Creating that content strategy for PlayStation 4, and how that process can help you find the right voice for your brand. Everything makes an impression... the real trick is creating the impression you want. Just ask anyone who suddenly found something they tweeted going viral.

(Yes, I've tweeted a few things that went viral, and it always seems to be the things with one tiny little typo that will haunt me forever.)

What excites you most about the future of game development?

The amazing thing to me about the game industry in general is how it's always looking towards The Next Thing... new ideas, new technologies, new stories, new ways to tell stories, better graphics, better challenges. The games we see today could not have happened five years ago. The games we'll see in five years could not happen today. We constantly evolve and explore and create and strive to find and embrace what is new, and that is always exciting to me.

What's something about your specific field you want your colleagues to know more about?

There's a popular refrain I love to hear: "People don't read." This is only true if you're doing things that encourage people not to read... and sometimes, that's fine. But if you have something to say, and you want to be heard, you can make people read, and you can make them glad they did.

Tell us about your favorite project you worked on in the last year.

Last year is full of stuff I can't talk about yet, but I've been involved, directly or indirectly, on every single PlayStation feature and product launch since before PS4 first hit store shelves, and I'll say that the PlayStation VR Setup Tutorial videos I scripted (we did three of them) were a fun standout and a great collaboration with our supremely talented video team.

Oh, and last year, I finally hired a phenomenal artist to illustrate a children's book I wrote. It involves chickens and kung fu, as all children's books should.

