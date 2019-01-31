Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Here are your GDC 2019 Narrative Summit poster session winners!

February 8, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Indie, Design, GDC

Today the organizers of GDC 2019 and its Game Narrative Summit happily announce the 2019 winners of the annual Student Narrative Analysis Competition, all of whom receive passes to attend the conference next month!

If you aren't familiar with this competition, here's how it works: Every year, leading game design programs at universities across the U.S. make the competition part of their academic curricula. Each participating student conducts a detailed structured analysis of the narrative elements of a game title of their choice.

The resulting papers are submitted to the GDC Game Narrative Summit advisors for review, and entrants with the most promising submissions are then invited to present poster sessions of their work to future industry peers (and potential employers/colleagues) at the Game Narrative Summit.

Winning entries in past competitions (which you can check out right now on GDC Vault) have tackled a diverse array of subjects in their sessions, from big-budget blockbuster games to smaller, critically-acclaimed indie titles, including games renowned for their storytelling and games designed with no formal narrative at all.

Regardless of their chosen subject, past competitors have consistently produced incisive, bold analysis that foreshadows the contributions they will likely someday make to the field of game narrative. This year's competition featured another strong group of entrants from schools across the country, and we’re proud to announce that this year's winners are:

Platinum Winners

  • Jessica Zhang, Sheridan
  • Colton David, Sheridan
  • Erica Kleinman

Gold Winners

  • Sydney Fonderie, Cogswell
  • Stav Hinenzon, DigiPen
  • Julie Arcala, Drexel
  • Mark Hurley, Drexel
  • Erin Truesdell, Drexel
  • Tejas Shah, Drexel
  • Jonathan Moallem, George Mason
  • Nicholas Carbonara, NYU
  • Rachel Moeller, NYU
  • Chris Dicovskly, RPI
  • Giovanni Morales, RPI
  • William Lyons, RPI
  • Yaoyu Cheng, RPI
  • Namnam Goodarzi, Sheridan
  • Aspen Clark, SMU
  • Longfei Gao, SMU
  • Joe Lunghi, Texas
  • Albert A. Antero, UNLV
  • Aimee Zhang, USC
  • Ryan Zubery, USC
  • Shuyan Li, USC
  • Kate Olguin, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

The Platinum winners will receive an All-Access pass to this year’s GDC, while the Gold winners will receive an Expo Plus pass. All winners have the opportunity to present a special poster session during GDC 2019 highlighting their work, and those sessions will be available for public perusal after the show on the GDC Vault.

GDC and the Game Narrative Summit would like to once again congratulate all of this year's winners, and all of the entrants whose fine work made judging this year’s competition both challenging and invigorating!

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

