Apex Legends crossed 1 million concurrent players in under 72 hours

February 8, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Respawn's fledgling battle royale shooter Apex Legends breached 1 million concurrent players within 72 hours of launch. 

EA chief exec Vince Zampella broke the news in a short blog post, and revealed the title has also amassed over 10 million players. 

The free-to-play title, which is set in the Titanfall universe, was unveiled and launched simultaneously on Monday for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. 

It pulled in over 1 million unique players in less than eight hours, and EA is now looking to both Apex and Anthem to deliver the goods after a "difficult quarter."

