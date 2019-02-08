Apex Legends crossed 1 million concurrent players in under 72 hours

Respawn's fledgling battle royale shooter Apex Legends breached 1 million concurrent players within 72 hours of launch.

EA chief exec Vince Zampella broke the news in a short blog post, and revealed the title has also amassed over 10 million players.

The free-to-play title, which is set in the Titanfall universe, was unveiled and launched simultaneously on Monday for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

It pulled in over 1 million unique players in less than eight hours, and EA is now looking to both Apex and Anthem to deliver the goods after a "difficult quarter."