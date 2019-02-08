Former Wargaming execs establish new studio GanyMede Games

Former Wargaming executives Lynn Stetson and Jerry Prochazka have formed a new game studio with the help of veterans from Riot Games, Id Software, and Blizzard Entertainment.

Christened 'Ganymede Games,' the new opening is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and will use the state's Refundable Film Production Tax Credit to reclaim around 25 percent of its production expenses.

As reported by Variety, the tax has helped facilitate the creation of major movies like No Country for Old Men and The Avengers, but this is the first time a game studio will reap the benefits.

Stetson and Prochazka are also hoping to tap into the local talent pool, and will build out Ganymede's infrastructure and headquarters with an investment worth over $1.3 million.

Speaking about what sort of games they hope to create, the duo said they want to build short experiences that offer something new, but still pack a punch.

"It's a good time to create new experiences because players are asking for that," said Prochazka. "We want to make games that are easy to get into, and easy to get out of. We have busy lives, so we want short gaming sessions while still having lots of fun."