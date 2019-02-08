Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 8, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 8, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 8, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
American Sign Language emotes added to Star Citizen

American Sign Language emotes added to Star Citizen

February 8, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
February 8, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Console/PC, Design

In collaboration with its community, Cloud Imperium Games has added American Sign Language support to Star Citizen for its deaf and hard of hearing players.

This is a great step forward for making games more inclusive, and other developers should take note when considering adding accessible features to their titles as well.

It also seems to be one of the first games to include ASL emotes in this way, so it's important to commend the effort.

"We have a lot of community members who are hard of hearing or maybe deaf and they don't interact with the game in the same way that someone who hears voice would do so," explains animation director Steve Bender in a developer video

In response, Star Citizen devs added emotes for deaf and partially deaf players in American Sign Language. "I'm really happy for the community to have this opportunity to be able to roleplay and to express themselves in the way that they see fit," Bender adds.

