Weekly Jobs Roundup: PlayStation, FoxNext Games, and more are hiring now!

Location: San Rafael, California

Ascendant Studios is looking for an animator to help bring our first title to life. This is a full time, on site position at our office in San Rafael, California. Our ideal applicant has a solid animation background paired with strong technical ability and pipeline knowledge. Prior work in games is required, and experience with Unreal Engine would be a big plus.

Location: San Mateo, California

The Sr. Program Manager reports into the Platform Planning & Management (PPM) department’s Business Operations team and is primarily focused on “Go to Market” and in-life project management, communications & operations around the launch & updates of platform products and features. These programs are typically platform initiatives which vary in scope and subject matter, ranging from incremental feature planning through to new hardware and software releases.

The PPM team works with a broad global set of internal and external teams responsible for all aspects of product planning and development in the PlayStation family. As such, the ideal candidate has direct experience of platform planning and/or managing projects in a global digital media entertainment environment (gaming experience/interest strongly desired).

Location: Austin, Texas

FoxNext's Cold Iron Studios is seeking an experienced Sr. Narrative Designer to join our world class team in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC! Are you passionate about creating a game where people feel engaged with the world and characters? Do you revel in turning visions and ideas into playable events? Are you excited about adding to the stories within one of the most beloved science fiction franchises of all time? Awesome. Come join our creative, collaborative studio and add stories to the Alien universe with a tight, integrated team of game developers.

Location: Broadway, New South Wales, Australia

The Software Engineer is responsible for owning the implementation and support of features for games, the creation of games, and game services. This includes working with Art, Design, and Production to fully understand the requirements of each feature and working with a team of engineers to ensure a quality and timely delivery.

Location: Marina Del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive known for Archangel, a futuristic mech combat game in virtual reality and PWND, a high-flying, pulse-pounding, multiplayer rocket arena shooter is looking for a talented Senior Character Artist to join our small knit studio. Our ideal candidate will be well-versed in all aspects of character modeling development and will serve as a mentor to other artists. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.