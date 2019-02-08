PUBG takes home Steam Awards 2018 Game of the Year

Valve's third annual Steam Awards was live-streamed earlier today, with PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds taking home the award for 2018 Game of the Year.

The awards show itself clocked in at around 17 minutes and featured no host or any traditional trappings of an industry event, opting instead for trailer montages and voice overs to announce nominees and winners.

Back in December, Valve asked its community to vote for its top games in various categories, including game of the year, best developer, VR game of the year, best environment, and more.

It makes sense that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds won game of the year, considering it was in the top-selling games on the marketplace for 2018.

The full list of winners are down below: