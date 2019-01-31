Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How Overwatch's gameplay architecture creates variety

February 8, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Each hero in Overwatch must stand on their own in terms of depth, so how does Blizzard add new gameplay features without complicating the development process? 

In this GDC 2017 session, Blizzard's Timothy Ford explains how Overwatch uses the Entity Component System (ECS) architecture to create a rich variety of layered gameplay.

Ford discusses how this networked simulation works, and how it leverages determinism to achieve responsiveness and precision. 

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

