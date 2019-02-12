Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Ubisoft partners with Mozilla on AI coding assistant Clever-Commit

Ubisoft partners with Mozilla on AI coding assistant Clever-Commit

February 12, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
February 12, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Head of Ubisoft La Forge Yves Jacquier​ announced during the DICE 2019 summit that the publisher has partnered with Mozilla to develop an artificially intelligent coding assistant called Clever-Commit.

Clever-Commit was first introduced as a prototype last year by Ubisoft Montreal's research lab, Ubisoft La Forge, in collaboration with Concordia University.

The AI tech will reportedly help developers quickly identify and fix bugs, and help the team release better quality features faster.

According to Jacquier, Clever-Commit has already contributed to the development of major Ubisoft AAA titles, and the publisher is currently working on integrating it into other brands as well.

Mozilla is assisting Ubisoft by providing programming language expertise in Rust, C++, and Javascript. 

When discussing how the role of AI in game development is changing in a separate keynote, Jacquier went on to add that the tech has a 70 percent success rate for predicting that a code submission contains bugs.

