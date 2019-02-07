Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get an inside look at The Division 2 's advanced rendering tech at GDC 2019

Get an inside look at The Division 2's advanced rendering tech at GDC 2019

February 13, 2019 | By Staff
February 13, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, GDC

Today's game makers are doing mind-blowing things with graphics, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll have a unique opportunity to see how some of the industry's most jaw-dropping games are built.

Notably, as part of GDC 2019's Advanced Graphics Techniques Tutorial, AMD and Ubisoft will present a Programming track talk on "Efficient Rendering in 'The Division 2'" that you won't want to miss!

Together, Ubisoft Massive technical director Calle Lejdfors and AMD developer tech engineer Raul Aguaviva will walk you through how Ubisoft's upcoming online action-RPG is built to run efficiently on the company's powerful Snowdrop engine.

You'll get a full, frank look at the tech, as though you were being brought onboard to join the Snowdrop team right after GDC wraps up. You'll also learn some of the tricks and techniques The Division 2 team uses to achieve maximum performance on both PC and console, like how to structure a frame so asynchronous compute can get the most out of the GPU.

You'll also walk away with unique insight into how Snowdrop devs use multi-threading, intrinsics and even a trick to submit command lists faster than usual. It promises to be a fast-paced talk, so come caffeinated and ready to learn!

It's a great example of the kind of technical, in-depth talks you'll find in the Advanced Graphics Techniques Tutorial, a focused day-long look at how to create cutting-edge game graphics for game developers targeting the PC platform. For a full list of what to expect, including talks from Nvidia, AMD, and developers like Wildcard (Ark, Oasis) and Ready at Dawn (The Order: 1886), check out the Tutorial's full talk lineup!

Further details on these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.12.19]
Senior Visual Effects (VFX) Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.12.19]
Senior Programmer
Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[02.12.19]
Backend Engineer
Ascendant Studios
Ascendant Studios — San Rafael, California, United States
[02.12.19]
Senior Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Activision Blizzard reports historic financial gains amid major layoffs
Australian publishing partner 18Point2 acquired by THQ Nordic
Epic critical of Fortnite dance lawsuit, urges court to dismiss case
THQ Nordic to acquire Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev for $37.5 million


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image