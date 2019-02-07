Get an inside look at The Division 2 's advanced rendering tech at GDC 2019

Today's game makers are doing mind-blowing things with graphics, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference you'll have a unique opportunity to see how some of the industry's most jaw-dropping games are built.

Notably, as part of GDC 2019's Advanced Graphics Techniques Tutorial, AMD and Ubisoft will present a Programming track talk on "Efficient Rendering in 'The Division 2'" that you won't want to miss!

Together, Ubisoft Massive technical director Calle Lejdfors and AMD developer tech engineer Raul Aguaviva will walk you through how Ubisoft's upcoming online action-RPG is built to run efficiently on the company's powerful Snowdrop engine.

You'll get a full, frank look at the tech, as though you were being brought onboard to join the Snowdrop team right after GDC wraps up. You'll also learn some of the tricks and techniques The Division 2 team uses to achieve maximum performance on both PC and console, like how to structure a frame so asynchronous compute can get the most out of the GPU.

You'll also walk away with unique insight into how Snowdrop devs use multi-threading, intrinsics and even a trick to submit command lists faster than usual. It promises to be a fast-paced talk, so come caffeinated and ready to learn!

It's a great example of the kind of technical, in-depth talks you'll find in the Advanced Graphics Techniques Tutorial, a focused day-long look at how to create cutting-edge game graphics for game developers targeting the PC platform. For a full list of what to expect, including talks from Nvidia, AMD, and developers like Wildcard (Ark, Oasis) and Ready at Dawn (The Order: 1886), check out the Tutorial's full talk lineup!

Further details on these talks and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

