Significant layoffs hit Activision Blizzard

February 12, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Publisher Activision Blizzard has reportedly begun the process of laying of its staff, following last week's speculation that it was preparing to cut hundreds of jobs.

As reported by Kotaku, Activision Blizzard began notifying its employees who are being laid off across Activision, Blizzard, and King this afternoon. 

In its earnings call with investors, Activision Blizzard says it plans to add talent to key development and incubator teams and reduce administrative and underperforming initiatives (although it wasn't specified what the latter was.)

The publisher went on to say that it expects an overall 8 percent headcount reduction, likely resulting in around 800 staff to be laid off. 

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack told employees that "staffing levels on some teams are out of proportion with our current release slate," according to a note obtained by Kotaku.

"This means we need to scale down some areas of our organization. I’m sorry to share that we will be parting ways with some of our colleagues in the U.S. today," the note continues.

For those being laid off at Blizzard, the note supposedly promised “a comprehensive severance package” and job assistance. 

If you or someone you know has been affected by these layoffs, you can email Gamasutra to share your story confidentially.

This is a developing story, we will update it with more details as they become clear. 

