Come to GDC and see how VR was used to build a 'micro-amusement park'

Last year the folks at Two Bit Circus opened an innovative interactive 'micro-amusement park' in Los Angeles that's full of intriguing AR/VR games and experiences, and now they're coming to the Game Developers Conference next month to show you how they pulled it off!

As part of the GDC 2019 VRDC Entertainment AR/VR track of talks, Two Bit CCO Nancy Bennett and CEO Brent Bushnell (son of Atari founder Nolan Bushnell) will present "Virtual Reality and the Creation of the Micro-Amusement Park", and it promises some unique insights.

The pair will recount the ups and downs of trying to build out a new kind of entertainment space; from pyrotechnics and unicycles to life-sized games of table tennis, attendees of this talk are going to learn what it took to assemble a 38,000 square foot living experiment of gaming, replete with novel applications of VR game design.

Along the way you'll also get practical lessons learned from the design and buildout of the company's eponymous Two Bit Circus entertainment experience, and how it was organized using a bold new collaboration model for developers both big and small!

It's going to be an intriguing session, and you can find more details about it (and many more!) over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. GDC 2019 takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco.

