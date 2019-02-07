Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 13, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 13, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 13, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Come to GDC and see how VR was used to build a 'micro-amusement park'

Come to GDC and see how VR was used to build a 'micro-amusement park'

February 13, 2019 | By Staff
February 13, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing, GDC

Last year the folks at Two Bit Circus opened an innovative interactive 'micro-amusement park' in Los Angeles that's full of intriguing AR/VR games and experiences, and now they're coming to the Game Developers Conference next month to show you how they pulled it off!

As part of the GDC 2019 VRDC Entertainment AR/VR track of talks, Two Bit CCO Nancy Bennett and CEO Brent Bushnell (son of Atari founder Nolan Bushnell) will present "Virtual Reality and the Creation of the Micro-Amusement Park", and it promises some unique insights.

The pair will recount the ups and downs of trying to build out a new kind of entertainment space; from pyrotechnics and unicycles to life-sized games of table tennis, attendees of this talk are going to learn what it took to assemble a 38,000 square foot living experiment of gaming, replete with novel applications of VR game design.

Along the way you'll also get practical lessons learned from the design and buildout of the company's eponymous Two Bit Circus entertainment experience, and how it was organized using a bold new collaboration model for developers both big and small!

It's going to be an intriguing session, and you can find more details about it (and many more!) over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[02.13.19]
Sr. Core Tech / Platform Programmer
Funcom
Funcom — Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
[02.13.19]
Sr. Technical Artist
Robot Entertainment
Robot Entertainment — Plano, Texas, United States
[02.13.19]
Technical Artist -- Rigging/Pipeline/Tools
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.13.19]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Activision Blizzard reports historic financial gains amid major layoffs
Australian publishing partner 18Point2 acquired by THQ Nordic
Epic critical of Fortnite dance lawsuit, urges court to dismiss case
THQ Nordic to acquire Kingdom Come: Deliverance dev for $37.5 million


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image