February 12, 2019
Video: Injecting originality into the music of Fallout

February 12, 2019 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Audio, Video, Vault

Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout games have a unique soundscape, one that goes beyond the series' signature use of classic Ink Spots tracks, and at GDC 2017 composer Inon Zur took the stage to explain how they do it!

It was well worth a watch, even if you don't care about Fallout, because Zur dug into how and why he goes about injecting originality and personality into game soundtracks of all stripes.

If you missed out on seeing it live that year, no worries --  Zur's talk is now completely free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

