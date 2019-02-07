Video: Injecting originality into the music of Fallout

Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout games have a unique soundscape, one that goes beyond the series' signature use of classic Ink Spots tracks, and at GDC 2017 composer Inon Zur took the stage to explain how they do it!

It was well worth a watch, even if you don't care about Fallout, because Zur dug into how and why he goes about injecting originality and personality into game soundtracks of all stripes.

If you missed out on seeing it live that year, no worries -- Zur's talk is now completely free to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

